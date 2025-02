1 dead, 1 hospitalized following solo motorcycle crash on Highway 99, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized following a solo motorcycle crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says a man and woman heading north on Highway 99 crashed into the center median just after midnight on Sunday.

The man driving the bike died at the scene.

The woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.