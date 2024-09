1 killed in crash in Fresno County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol says a car had crashed near the intersection and overturned into nearby water.

The California Highway Patrol says a car had crashed near the intersection and overturned into nearby water.

The California Highway Patrol says a car had crashed near the intersection and overturned into nearby water.

The California Highway Patrol says a car had crashed near the intersection and overturned into nearby water.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a crash in Fresno County.

It happened just after 8:30 am Monday near Elkhorn and Sonoma Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a car had crashed near the intersection and overturned into nearby water.

Officials say one person died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.