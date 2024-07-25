20-year-old man killed in shooting near Riverdale in Fresno County

A fight at a home near Riverdale escalated into a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just before midnight on Wednesday, The Fresno County Sheriff's Office received a call that a 20-year-old man had been shot at home on Mount Whitney near Grantland, a couple of miles west of Riverdale.

When deputies arrived, they found the man outside on the ground. They tried to help him, but he was later declared dead at the scene.

The crime scene unit, homicide investigators, and even drones were called out to investigate the early morning death.

About seven people were at the home when investigators believe a fight broke out and escalated until shots were fired. All left before deputies arrived.

"This is no random act of violence. All these people knew each other. In fact, they were gathered together regularly. But, in this case, something got tempers to flare, apparently to where shots were fired," says Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Action News attempted to speak with a man in the front yard of the house where the shooting happened, but he quickly went back inside.

Alejandro lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened, he tells Action News his family didn't hear much, but he did see the aftermath.

"When I came out of the house, I saw police outside. To be honest, I didn't hear much noise or anything, I don't believe it was a party going on," says Alejandro, neighbor.

Alejandro is new to the area but says most of the homes in the neighborhood are families.

"This kind of stuff almost never happens around here; at times, you do see people get run over, but nothing like this," says Alejandro.

So far this year, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office has investigated ten homicides, eight in rural areas.

Public Information Officer Tony Botti says too often, they see disputes ending in violence.

"It's just unfortunate that people think that to settle arguments you have to result in pulling out a gun or knife, or whatever it might be, rather than walking away and cooling down or just settling it with words," says Botti.

The shooter remains on the loose, and it's still unclear how the shooter and victim know each other.

