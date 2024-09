1 shot in Tulare County, authorities searching for suspect

The search is on for a gunman in Tulare County after one person was shot in Farmersville.

The search is on for a gunman in Tulare County after one person was shot in Farmersville.

The search is on for a gunman in Tulare County after one person was shot in Farmersville.

The search is on for a gunman in Tulare County after one person was shot in Farmersville.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for a gunman in Tulare County after one person was shot in Farmersville.

Police responded to Rose and Visalia Road just after 5 am Saturday.

The victim survived the attack and no information about a suspect has been released.

Officials say it's unclear what led up to the gunfire.