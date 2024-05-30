$13 million awarded to Valley school districts for electric buses

Nearly $13 million has been awarded to Central Valley school districts to get students to class in a "green machine."

Nearly $13 million has been awarded to Central Valley school districts to get students to class in a "green machine."

Nearly $13 million has been awarded to Central Valley school districts to get students to class in a "green machine."

Nearly $13 million has been awarded to Central Valley school districts to get students to class in a "green machine."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly $13 million has been awarded to Central Valley school districts to get students to class in a "green machine."

Fresno Congressman Jim Costa says the federal funding to purchase "clean" school buses comes from the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law.

Fresno Unified is set to receive more than $6 million to buy 25 school buses.

Los Banos Unified has been awarded more than $2 million to purchase seven buses.

Other districts receiving funding include Selma Unified, Sierra Unified and Caruthers Unified, as well as Wasco Union Elementary.

