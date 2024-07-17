15-year-old gang member arrested for shooting 19-year-old woman in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy is now in custody for a shooting that hospitalized a 19-year-old woman in Sanger.

The teen, who is a known gang member to police, was arrested Wednesday morning following a search warrant at a home on Lynn Court.

He was booked into Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.

Officers responded to a call of an injured person just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the area of Church and Brehler avenues, near the Walmart Supercenter.

When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Rosalynn Moreno of Madera with a gunshot wound to her neck and 18-year-old Juan Manuel Morales with minor injuries.

Investigators say Moreno and Morales, along with three other friends, were driving near Greenwood and Church avenues when they saw the teen suspect.

After an exchange of words, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at their car. The teen fled from the scene.

Police say the teen does have a prior criminal history.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.