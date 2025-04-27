15-year-old suspect arrested for murder of 17-year-old outside Hanford Kohl's, police say

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for the stabbing death of a 17-year-old near the Hanford Mall on Saturday night.

The Hanford Police Department says the suspect, who has not been identified, has been booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center on a single charge of murder.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Kohl's department store at the Hanford mall on Lacey Boulevard near 12th Avenue.

Investigators say the victim got into an argument with five other teenagers at the mall, which then led to the stabbing.

Detectives say surveillance video captured the 17-year-old victim being stabbed once in the neck from behind. Medical aid was provided to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police detained the group of teenagers later Saturday night and were able to identify the suspect in the group.

Investigators say multiple items were found on the suspect, which further showed his alleged involvement in the homicide.

The motive for the stabbing remains unclear.