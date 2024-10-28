19-year-old suspect arrested for deadly drive-by shooting in Hanford, police say

HANFORD, CALIF. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested for a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Hanford last week.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lacey Boulevard and 10th Avenue.

Hanford police say 23-year-old Cruz Avalos was making a turn in his car when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Avalos was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, officials announced that 19-year-old Roman Perdue was arrested on a homicide charge for the shooting.

Investigators had previously arrested a 16-year-old, who they now say is no longer a suspect and will not be charged.

The teen was arrested for a different shooting on the Santa Rosa Rancheria near Lemoore hours after Avalos was killed.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office has since clarified that the teen was a victim in that shooting.

Deputies are still looking for a suspect in that case.

Police say the 16-year-old remains in custody on firearm charges.

