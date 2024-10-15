2 arrested for vandalizing soccer fields at Visalia sports complex, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating damages on several South Valley soccer fields after two teenagers allegedly did donuts on the grass.

Tire treads are visible in the ground at the Riverway Sports Park in Visalia.

Police say they received reports of a truck driving on the fields just before 1 am Tuesday.

Officers found the truck leaving the park and made a traffic stop.

They found the damaged fields as well as broken sprinklers.

18-year-old Marcos Martinez and 19-year-old Pedro Huerta were arrested and charged with vandalism and conspiracy.

