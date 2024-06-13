2 hospitalized after wrong-way driver crashes into Fresno Unified car in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a driver going the wrong way crashed into a Fresno Unified vehicle, causing the district's SUV to overturn.
The crash happened at Tulare and M streets in downtown Fresno Wednesday morning.
Investigators say a car with a driver and passenger was going in the wrong direction and went through a red light, hitting the Fresno Unified vehicle.
M Street is a one-way street.
The driver, who was the only person in the district SUV, was taken to the hospital.
A second person from the other car was also hospitalized.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.