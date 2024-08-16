1 man shot, another injured after fight in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and another was injured in Madera on Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 7 pm in the area of Raymond and Cleveland.

Madera police say two men had gotten into a fight leading up to he shooting.

Officials say one of the men was struck by gunfire and the second was injured during the fight.

They were both taken to the hospital, where their conditions are currently unknown.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

