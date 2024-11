2 injured in Central Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in Central Fresno.

Police found two men injured at Pleasant and Fedora Avenues just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

The men were found in the street near an apartment complex and were rushed to a local hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

Investigators say they have details on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police.