22 arrested for smuggling thousands of pounds of drugs into U.S., officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 20 people were arrested in a major drug trafficking crackdown in California that began in Mexico.

"This operation was a culmination of four years of teamwork, the FBI's determination and strong investigative work," said FBI Assistant Special Agent Johnathan Snow.

During a press conference on Monday, Snow and US Attorney Phillip Talbert announced charges have been filed against 22 people, mainly from Los Angeles County.

Those arrested are accused of moving drugs from Mexico into the US and distributing them across the country, including here in the Central Valley.

Investigators say the suspects stuffed meth, cocaine and fentanyl into portable projectors and batteries and smuggled them under the guise of a legitimate transportation business.

In total, "Operation Toxic Waste" led to the seizure of nearly 13,000 pounds of methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of fentanyl mixture, along with cocaine, heroin and 35 firearms.

As of Monday, 15 people have been arrested, mainly at the California-Mexico border.

The other seven individuals are still at large.

If convicted, the individuals could face 20 to 40 years behind bar, and some suspects could face life sentences.

More than 200 law enforcement agents were involved in sweeping the drugs off the streets.

As the investigation continues, Talbert wants people in the Central Valley to be aware of how dangerous the drugs can be.

"Fentanyl now accounts of about two-thirds of over 100,000 annual overdose deaths in the United States. It can kill in very small amounts. Only two milligrams of fentanyl is a potentially lethal dose," explained Talbert.

