23-year-old man stabbed to death in east central Fresno identified

Two people have died after a violent weekend in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was stabbed to death in east central Fresno has been identified as 23-year-old Jared Rogers.

The stabbing happened after midnight on August 16 at Martin Ray Reilly Park on Chestnut and Turner Avenues.

Police were initially called out for a welfare check on an adult who appeared to be bleeding.

When officers arrived, they found Rogers lying in a parking stall with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers say Rogers was involved in a fight at the park that led to the stabbing. Police are still searching for the man.

Police say Rogers was a part of the unhoused community.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

