2nd suspect arrested for shooting that killed teen, injured another in Pixley

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old and injured another in Pixley.

Authorities found the two boys shot in a vehicle in the area of Lavinia and Elm last Tuesday.

One of the victims died over the weekend.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office took 21 year old LaVaughn Johnson into custody Tuesday afternoon.

He faces charges of homicide and attempted homicide.

23-year-old Jeremiah Graham was arrested last week.

He also remains in custody.