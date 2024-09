3 people drown in Tulare County river, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have drowned in a river in Tulare County on Friday.

The incident happened around 5:13 pm in the Seven Teacups area of the Kern River.

The Tulare County Fire Department has confirmed that one other person was also left with major injuries.

Investigators have not yet said how the victims ended up in the water.

