3 people killed in crash involving semi-truck in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have died following a car crash in Kings County.

The California Highway Patrol was called out just after 11:30 pm Friday to the intersection of Kansas Avenue and 17th Avenue, just south of Lemoore.

Officials say a man driving a semi-truck was traveling east on Kansas toward the intersection when a man driving a Toyota south on 17th failed to yield and entered the intersection.

The two vehicles collided, sending the Toyota off the road and into a metal pole.

Two people in the Toyota died at the scene, while a third person died at the hospital.

The man driving the Toyota and the front passenger were injured in the crash.

The man driving the semi was not hurt.

Authorities say all three rear passengers inside the Toyota were not wearing their seatbelts.

