3 people killed in fiery single-car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have died following a car crash in Fresno County early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Kearney and Garfield just before 2:45 am.

Officers say the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was going east on Kearney when they went off the roadway.

The car then crashed into a palm tree and caught on fire.

Three people inside the car were trapped. They were all declared dead at the scene.

Officers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Kearney is closed between Garfield and Chateau Fresno. Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.