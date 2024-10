4 fighter jets from Naval Air Station Lemoore fly over Dodger Stadium for World Series

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dog Aaron Judge is not the only Valley visitor at Dodger Stadium for this year's World Series.

Four fighter jets from Naval Air Station Lemoore took part in Game 1's flyover in Los Angeles Friday.

The VFA-122 Flying Eagles, who hail from NAS Lemoore and NAS Fallon, Nevada, conducted the flyover.

The jets included three Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets and one Navy F-16 Fighting Falcon.