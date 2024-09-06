4-year-old Visalia girl killed by family's pit bull, police say

A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by her family's pit bull Wednesday night, Visalia Police say.

A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by her family's pit bull Wednesday night, Visalia Police say.

A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by her family's pit bull Wednesday night, Visalia Police say.

A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by her family's pit bull Wednesday night, Visalia Police say.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4-year-old girl has died after her family's pit bull attacked her.

Visalia Police were called to a home on West Monte Vista Avenue just after 8 p.m. for a report of a child that was attacked by the family's pit bull.

Investigators say the 4-year-old girl had just finished swimming and was inside the home when she was attacked.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Detectives say there are no signs of neglect or criminal wrongdoing.

"This heart-wrenching event is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," Visalia Police said in a news release.