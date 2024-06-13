77th annual Kings Fair returns with new sea lion performance

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ribbons, Rides and Harvest Moons: That's the theme of the 77th annual Kings Fair, which offers a mix of new additions and old favorites.

When it comes to food, you'll find the classic fair staples, corn dogs and funnel cakes.

This year there's also a new Mexican food option and Boston pizza.

Organizers say the entertainment is just as diverse as the entrees.

"We're going to bring in some local favorite bands again Josh Day band, No Strings Attached, and the Justin Lawrence Band. We also have a once in a lifetime opportunity for you to interact with some real sea lions," said Payton Ryan, the Marketing Director of Kings Fairgrounds.

Maya and Lilly are two sea lions, and they are one of the new attractions at the Kings Fair.

They will have shows on Thursday and Friday at 4 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm, and at various times on Saturday and Sunday.

The adorable duo comes from Texas and travels nationwide for the Sea Lion Splash performance.

The pair will showcase tricks, dance moves and their personalities.

Just a few yards away, a smart group of exotic birds at the Wildlife Wendy Show will be solving math problems and giving the audience a glimpse of their vocabulary.

"Just seeing the joy on everyone's face when they come into the fair it's really unmatched," expressed Payton.

And of course, another fair favorite; the farm show.

Kids of all ages participate in FFA and 4-H, sharing the hard work and dedication they put into raising their animals.

It's something Alexandra Macedo grew up doing since the fourth grade.

"Bigger than anything I love what this fair does for our community. It brings people together to showcase our agriculture background that is so prevalent here in the central Valley, but also gives family something to do. There's such a variety of things to do here," mentioned Alexandra.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children, $8 for people 62 and older, with discounted rates on Thursday.

You can buy them online or at the door.

And if you're buying the $30 race track ticket that does include your fair entry fee.

Fair hours are Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm, Friday 4 pm to 12 am, Saturday from 2 pm to 12 am and Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm.

