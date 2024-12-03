78th annual Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade brings holiday spirit to downtown Visalia

The Christmas spirit was in full swing in downtown Visalia here as locals geared up for the Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a magical time in downtown Visalia as the 78th annual Candy Cane Lane Christmas Parade kicked off on Monday evening.

The parade goes down Main Street from LIberty to Conyer.

Each year, the event attracts more than 10,000.

Christine Estes always shows up hours before the parade to get great seats.

"We have a family so we are here every year, just to start out the Christmas season, it's a great family tradition," said Estes.

It is a tradition she hopes to pass on to future generations.

"They are special, since we are starting a new family I want traditions for my son to pass down to his new family," Estes explained.

Steve Nelson, the director of downtown Visalians, works behind the scenes for months to plan the event.

"it is a big event for downtown, we try to get estimates. We have had estimates in the past of 15,000, 20,000, 25,000," said Nelson.

This year, the parade has over one hundred float entries and was made possible by dozens of volunteers

That includes Fox Theatre employees who say the hours of work are all worth it.

"Excitement this is so much we are so excited to be able to do this," said Wilhelmina Santana, the executive director of Fox Theatre.

This year's theme is 'Christmas in Whoville,' as seen on the Fox Theatre's Float.

"It is just a way of bringing the entire community together for one night," said Santana.

"There is happiness and joy and you don't know the person next to you but everyone is smiling and getting along and that's the spirit of Christmas."

