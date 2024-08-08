AARP offering tips and tools to help navigate retirement savings

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When it comes to retirement, it's never too early to start planning financially.

Thankfully, there are resources available to help.

On Thursday, Action News sat down with Indira Venkat, the senior vice president of research with AARP, to hear some tips on how to get started.

There are retirement resources available on the AARP's website.

You will find free financial tools like a retirement calculator and tips to better manage your finances.

