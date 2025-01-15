Ag Watch: Agricultural burning no longer permitted in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new year has brought new restrictions to Valley farms.

In years past, you'd sometimes come across smoky piles of ag refuse burning in a field.

To help improve air quality, this practice is now illegal on farms.

"If you see a major fire happening on ag land, please let us know," said Heather Heinks with the Valley Air District.

In that case, a fine could be in store.

Statewide restrictions on agricultural burning were set into motion by State Senator Dean Florez back in 2003 and gradually took effect.

"January 1 was the last of the phase-in for small growers to eliminate burning," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

"Two years ago, we saw large growers. Then a year ago, we saw medium growers have the ban on outdoor burning."

Pulled-out vineyards and orchards must now be grinded up.

Many farmers have been left worried about the added cost.

"You're looking realistically at $1200-2,000 an acre. It's more expensive during this down economic time," explained Jacobsen.

To assist growers, the Valley Air District offers funds to help pay for the removal process.

"It was 20 years in the process to get to where we are, and we've worked closely with Valley growers to help them get into the funds that we have for alternative methods," said Heinks.

Some exemptions will be considered.

For example, bee hives could be burned if the colony was stricken with a virus.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.