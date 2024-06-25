American Pistachio Growers working to expand industry into global market

Valley-grown pistachios are a staple for many families who love the crunchy snack.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pistachios rank as the number-three crop in Fresno County.

They represent a $700-million crop.

But as the new President-CEO of American Pistachio Growers, Zachary Fraser, now looks to expand the global market for the green nut.

"There's a lot of correlation between sports products and ag products. The perception is that you're rolling in the dough right. The reality is the margins are really, really thin, affected by things you have no control over," explained Fraser.

Fraser spent the last four years managing multi-media rights, marketing and sponsorships for Fresno State athletics.

Not a traditional path to an ag industry leadership role.

"So, I moved here from an ag community. I've been tangentially connected to ag throughout my entire sports career." said Fraser.

"To be able to look at something that's completely new for me. I was joking around with my wife this past weekend that my head hurt. I've not had my head hurt for years. And I mean that in a positive. I am learning so much every day."

American Pistachio Growers is a trade association for 800 growers and processors.

Fraser already has an eye on Europe and countries such as Brazil and India, which is already a popular destination for pistachios.

"There's a market and an opportunity to develop even greater markets for that and as more and more acres come on board, we're going to have more and more nuts we need to sell," said Fraser.

"Once we've been the lead block to kind of open up a market or a place that people can be interested in pistachios, how do we help our members with their quality products and message specifically. Nice sports analogy there. You like that? The lead block opens up the hole," Fraser said.

American Pistachio Growers doesn't sell a particular brand but it represents growers and processors that do.

