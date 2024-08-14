Arax era begins at Central Valley Christian in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- After nearly a quarter century at Bullard, Don Arax is starting his new chapter in Visalia.

Arax is now Central Valley Christian's new man in charge.

"I never felt like football had passed me by or i lacked the energy, it had nothing to do with that," said Arax.

Coach calls this the exclamation point of his career.

Less distractions, more football.

"I did a good job of inserting myself into the politics of the school and that old district and here I'm just here to coach football," said Arax.

With two section titles and seven league championships under his belt, the players got a firsthand look at Arax's experience during the interview process.

i remember him being in the interview just super emotional and passionate guy, he had no notes he was able to just talk from the head," said Gunnar Piepgrass, Cavaliers Senior WR Safety.

Coach stepping into a situation that's nowhere near broken.

The Cavs entering the fall season as the defending division 2-a state champs.

"One thing you don't want to do is come in and try and make wholesale changes to a formula that's been successful" explained Arax.

Arax wanting to keep the cavs' culture intact.

we're not just acquaintances with one another, were family, were brothers in a brotherhood," said Griffin Dunn, Cavaliers Senior TE/LB.

They're also running into tough competition.

"We have a schedule that's pretty ambitious," said Arax.

In week 1, they'll face Clovis High, a team led by QB Deagan Rose, who's already committed to play at Oregon State.

Three weeks later, the defending D1 section champs in Clovis North.

For Arax, success is more about momentum.

"I don't put it in terms of wins or losses, again a good season is us playing really well at the end," Arax said.

