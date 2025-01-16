Arson suspects wanted in abandoned Tower District house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire investigators have determined that a fire at a vacant home in Fresno's Tower District was set on purpose.

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Wilson and Olive Avenues.

A neighbor was the first to see the fire, calling first responders.

Firefighters tell us heavy smoke and flames was coming from the second story, but they were able to put it out quickly.

Arson investigators are working to identify any suspects.

If you have any information, you can call the Department's Arson Hotline at (559) 621-2767.