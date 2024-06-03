15-year-old Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley claims low amateur honors at U.S. Women's Open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 15-year-old Chowchilla native Asterisk Talley received low amateur honors at the 79th U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club Sunday afternoon.

In her first U.S. Open appearance, the Chowchilla High freshman carded a (+3) 73 in Sunday's final round to finish T-44 at (+12).

She shared low amateur honors with Auburn's Megan Schofill and USC's Catherine Park.

In her post-round interview, Talley said she's coming back home with a lot confidence moving forward.

"I can make par from anywhere," Talley said. "My dad used to always tell me that all the time. I was like, yeah, yeah, whatever. But I had so many putts yesterday, three-putts everywhere, and I probably had like 20 putts today, but they were all for par."

One reporter asked Talley what her friends will say once she gets back to school in Chowchilla.

"They don't know about it. They just like -- when I post on my story, they're like, why do people want your autograph? You're not even that famous," Talley said. "I'm just like, yeah, whatever, guys. I'm just back at school just like, I don't want to be here."

In a tournament where World No. 1 Nelly Korda was unable to make the cut, the youngest player in the field made the weekend with her eyes set on claiming low amateur honors.

"It's going to give me a lot of confidence going forward knowing that I made the cut really easily and that without the bad round yesterday I could have really been in contention," Talley said. "I feel like it's just going to give me a lot of confidence and I'm going to stay calm through my rounds."

Talley now turns her attention to the U.S. National Junior Team, where she will compete against Australia in July at SentryWorld in Lake Stevens, Wisconsin.