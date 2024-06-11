One city council member says Merced is transforming into a college town, and that all residents should feel welcome.

Attempted vandalism of Pride flag in Merced, police say

An investigation is underway after reports that vandals targeted a Pride flag raised in the city of Merced.

An investigation is underway after reports that vandals targeted a Pride flag raised in the city of Merced.

An investigation is underway after reports that vandals targeted a Pride flag raised in the city of Merced.

An investigation is underway after reports that vandals targeted a Pride flag raised in the city of Merced.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after reports that vandals targeted a Pride flag raised in the city of Merced.

The flag is now flying high in Bob Hart Square.

Merced Police reported an attempted vandalism after an LGBTQ+ Pride event on Saturday.

Public Works crews secured the flag and pole on-site.

Action News spoke to city council member Jesse Ornelas, who says he heard about an attempt to cut down the flag.

He calls it troubling, but not surprising.

"You could look all over social media at the Merced-related pages and see the hatred that they have for this community," Ornelas said. "I think remaining committed to making sure that they safety of these young people that are in this community is the focus, and I'm happy to do so."

Action News captured the city installing cameras to monitor the site of the flag pole.

One city council member says Merced is transforming into a college town, and that all residents should feel welcome.