How to avoid sweating your energy bill in the high heat

To avoid sweating about more than just the heat, PG&E recommended several ways to keep your home cool without cranking up the air conditioning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- AccuWeather alerts are in place across the Valley and you might be getting alerts from PG &E about a sudden increase in your bill

To avoid sweating about more than just the heat, PG &E recommended several ways to keep your home cool without cranking up the air conditioning.

Spokesperson Jeff Smith said more than half of Central Valley customers' electric bills are from using the AC.

To keep the cost down, he recommended getting a programmable thermostat that only turns the air on while you're home and setting the temperature higher.

"So the higher you can set your temperature in your house, health permitting the lower your overall energy bill will be," said Smith.

"Our recommendation is 78 or higher in your home, health permitting of course, will help keep energy costs in line."

You'll also want to be sure to check the filters in your unit every three months or so, said Smith, to keep it running in top condition.

To cut back on how long the AC is on Smith recommended opening your windows early in the morning and late at night when the air is cool and then trapping that cool air in your home before turning on the AC.

"Once the temperatures start to rise, shut your windows, shut your drapes and the darker you can make it to prevent that sunlight from coming in that's going to help reduce your overall costs and keep the temperature in your lower naturally without having to use your air conditioner," said Smith.

PG &E offers several programs that help lower your bill overall, such as the Power Saver program, which offers discounts to for reducing your electric use during the peak hours of 4 to 9 pm.

There is also the Smart Rate plan, which offers a lower rate for minimizing use during those same hours up to 15 hot days during the year.

If you need more relief Smith said to reach out to PG &E.

"We want to work with you put you on payment program," said Smith. "There's a variety of different things we can do. We really want to try and help find a fit that will meet our customers needs."

You could be eligible for a monthly discount of up to 20% through the California Alternate Rates for Energy or CARE program based on your income or enrollment in public assistance programs.

There is also the REACH program that applies payments directly to the past-due utility bills for eligible families.

For PG &E program options, click herel

If you need assistance beyond what PG &E offers, you can apply for LIHEAP through the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission.

