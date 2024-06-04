Valley air conditioning companies brace for heat-related maintenance calls

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scorching heat is rolling in this week, as the vans at Comfort Pro Heating and Cooling roll out.

"That heat comes in and you start to realize the unit can't keep up so I do recommend running it today. Get it running so that your house is cool and comfortable," said Richard Bueno, Service Supervisor for Comfort Pro Heating & Cooling.

If you can't get that air conditioning unit running, or it doesn't seem to be working properly, you should call a professional to check it out.

"As we get busier, it does take a little longer to get out to some calls. And that's why we do tell people to get maintenence done before the heat hits," said Bueno.

Most times it's a quick fix and crews have common parts on hand to make the repairs the same day.

Comfort Pro also has some tips to save energy and keep your house cool.

"I always recommend if you're going to leave the house for a few hours, turn the temperature up one or two degrees so that when you get home and drop it down, it doesn't work as hard to get your house as cool and comfortable as you want it," said Bueno.

If you don't have access to air conditioning, it's still important to find a place to stay cool during the dangerous heat.

