B2S: Getting students to school safely, law enforcement reminds drivers to be alert

School has already started for some and next week, thousands more will return to class. Roads will be packed in the coming days.

School has already started for some and next week, thousands more will return to class. Roads will be packed in the coming days.

School has already started for some and next week, thousands more will return to class. Roads will be packed in the coming days.

School has already started for some and next week, thousands more will return to class. Roads will be packed in the coming days.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- School has already started for some and next week, thousands more will return to class.

Roads will be packed in the coming days.

"It will be drastically increased on Monday, for sure," Superintendent Todd Lile said.

Around 20,000 students return to class in Madera alone.

That's why the Madera Unified School District and Madera Police Department are teaming up in a new video asking people to 'Do Their Part.'"

Superintendent Lile says that includes parents being aware of their surroundings as they drop their children off.

"I hope on Monday that we all start by not being distracted drivers," Lile said.

Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte says officers will team up with the California Highway Patrol and Madera County Sheriff's deputies to educate drivers and enforce laws in school zones.

"If we could get parents to understand that leaving that five minutes early, taking that deep breath and getting our children to school safely is the most important thing, then we create different habits," Chiaramonte said.

Chief Chiaramonte says while they'll be working hard in Madera, it's important for all drivers everywhere to make sure they don't double park, watch their speed and pay close attention to school buses.

"When the lights are on, you stop. You don't go around, you don't try to beat the stop light that pops out," Chiaramonte said.

If your child walks or bikes to school, he says parents should have a safety talk with them before the first day.

"We need to be defensible, and that's what we need to talk to our children about is take the safety into your hands, take your phone out of your hands while crossing the street and pay attention to your surroundings," Chiaramonte said.

He says the most important thing is for students to make it to school safely so they can learn.

"The last thing we want it's a tragic event to happen as a result of something that was preventable," Chiaramonte said.

Officials remind parents to give themselves extra time in the morning, especially during the first few weeks.

They also suggest considering carpooling with other families in your neighborhood to help reduce traffic.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.