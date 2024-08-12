The battle is on for the Fresno Chess Club, including a major prize

The Fresno Chess Club, Fresno Chess Foundation along with US Chess Federation held the 14th annual central California Open on Saturday.

The Fresno Chess Club, Fresno Chess Foundation along with US Chess Federation held the 14th annual central California Open on Saturday.

The Fresno Chess Club, Fresno Chess Foundation along with US Chess Federation held the 14th annual central California Open on Saturday.

The Fresno Chess Club, Fresno Chess Foundation along with US Chess Federation held the 14th annual central California Open on Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chess Club, Fresno Chess Foundation along with the US Chess Federation held the 14th annual Central California Open on Saturday.

The competition was held in Downtown Fresno's Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

Four different sections faced off to try and win their share of $10,000 in prizes.

The Fresno Chess Club says there was some strong competition in attendance.

If you want to learn how to play chess, there are free lessons put on by the Knights Alliance Chess.

The lessons are held on Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm at the club's office on Fulton Street and Mildreda Avenue.