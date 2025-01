Bespoke Wedding Vendor Showcase in Fresno

This weekend, Central Valley couples are being invited to an event meant to help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

This weekend, Central Valley couples are being invited to an event meant to help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

This weekend, Central Valley couples are being invited to an event meant to help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

This weekend, Central Valley couples are being invited to an event meant to help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, Central Valley couples are being invited to an event meant to help them prepare for the biggest day of their lives.

Bespoke is a wedding showcase featuring more than 40 vendors including planners, photographers, caterers, DJs and so much more.

We sat down with Sara Teragouchi and Andrea Bendure, the producers of the showcase.