'Bizare Art Festival' in southeast Fresno celebrates hip-hop, graffiti art

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An annual celebration of hip-hop and graffiti returned to southeast Fresno.

The Bizare Art Festival took over Calwa Park on Saturday.

Graffiti artists were out, showing off their skills as dance battles and DJ sets also took center stage.

This vibrant celebration honors the legacy of Lord Bizare, the visionary founder of the legendary graffiti crew Legends Of Rare Designs, also known as LORDS.