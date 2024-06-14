The district calls the reaffirmation a significant milestone for students and the communities it serves.

Both Coalinga College and Lemoore College keep accreditation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The West Hills Community College District announced that both Coalinga College and Lemoore College have successfully kept their accreditation.

They have been reaffirmed by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges for the next seven years.

The President of Lemoore College says they received word of the accreditation with no recommendations for improvement.

He says that's a first for the school.

The district calls the reaffirmation a significant milestone for students and the communities it serves.

Earlier this year, name changes were approved for both colleges.

The goal of the changes was to help students gain more campus pride and a sense of place.