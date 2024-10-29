WHCCD offering flexible, free college course for students to learn new skills

West Hills Community College District is offering a certificate program that's getting students fired up about education.

WHCCD offering flexible, free college course for students to learn new skills

WHCCD offering flexible, free college course for students to learn new skills West Hills Community College District is offering a certificate program that's getting students fired up about education.

WHCCD offering flexible, free college course for students to learn new skills West Hills Community College District is offering a certificate program that's getting students fired up about education.

WHCCD offering flexible, free college course for students to learn new skills West Hills Community College District is offering a certificate program that's getting students fired up about education.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Hills Community College District is offering a certificate program that's getting students fired up about education.

As a mother of three working as a cook at Coalinga Regional Medical Center, Lizbeth Naranjo saw a Facebook post describing the Agriculture Fundamentals System Certificate Program offered at Coalinga College that sparked her interest.

"It sounded like an amazing opportunity," Naranjo said.

A Facebook post is also what caught David Millan's attention.

He was already overseeing a small pistachio farm and wanted to advance his career.

"I've been out of school for about seven, eight years and I just wanted to use this as prep to come back into school," Millan said.

The F3 AgTec program was made possible by a multimillion-dollar grant through the Farms Food Future Initiative.

The money comes from the US Economic Development Administration and focuses on helping students build their skills.

The program is offered in Spanish and English. It allows students to learn at their own pace and is offered free of charge.

"I really enjoyed being able to log on and do as much or as little as I could on that day," Naranjo said.

In its first class, more than two dozen people signed up at Coalinga College alone.

It's also offered at Lemoore College.

"It's really five classes, but it'll teach them digital literacy, basic safety, tool operations, the things that they need to go to work or the things they need to use in their current occupations," Regional Innovation Director for Coalinga College April Alexander said.

The district is preparing to launch a mobile classroom to make it easily accessible for migrant farm workers.

The non-credit course allows students to sign up at any time.

Those who complete all the modules receive an "Agriculture Systems Fundamental Certificate."

"It's really exciting to see the students excited," Alexander said.

Millan says he feels confident about this certificate program and is looking forward to continuing his education.

"Honestly, this program flipped the script on how I saw school. It was a complete life-changer for me. I'm excited to go back," Millan said.

The program is always accepting students, so you can sign up anytime.

For more information on the course, click here.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.