New chancellor for West Hills Community College District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The West Hills Community College District has announced its new chancellor.

Dr. Robert Pimentel will succeed Dr. Kristin Clark after her retirement at the end of July.

Dr. Clark served at West Hills as the Lemoore College President for five and a half years and has spent the last three years as the district's chancellor.

Dr. Pimentel has served as the president of Fresno City College for the past two years.

Before joining Fresno City, he spent nearly 18 years at the West Hills Community College District.

He will officially start his new role on August 1.

That means Fresno City College will need to pick a new president before the upcoming school year.

