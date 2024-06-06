Buchanan graduate earns 3 associate's degrees before high school diploma

After three years at Clovis Community, Sauceda is walking away with a 4.0 GPA and credits she can use towards a bachelor's degree.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Before getting her diploma from Buchanan High School, Hollie Sauceda had already graduated from Clovis Community College with three associate's degrees.

"It's something that I'll never forget I did so young, especially still in high school," Sauceda said.

In 2021, she was finishing her freshman year at Buchanan when she saw a story on ABC30 about a high school student graduating with a diploma and an Associate's degree.

"It just inspired me because I'm always wanting to do more and accomplish more things, and so this is something that I knew was going to be hard, but I wanted to try it," Sauceda explained.

After seeing the story, she decided to make it her goal to graduate college and high school simultaneously, but she encountered a few obstacles along the way.

"When I was talking to my counselor about it, he told me that he didn't think it was possible, and I said, 'Well, let's try and let's see what we can do,'" Sauceda recalled.

With special permission from Clovis Community College, she started college courses the summer after her first year of high school.

"I ended up having to take two four-week summer classes during my finals week in high school, so that was probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," Sauceda said. "It showed me you can do anything as long as you put your mind to it and don't give up and don't slack off."

After three years at Clovis Community, Sauceda is now walking away with a 4.0 GPA and credits she can use towards a bachelor's degree -- years ahead of many of her peers and making her family proud.

"I love you," Sauceda's mom, Kristine Clark said as she hugged her daughter. "I literally have just watched her over the years excel at everything she wants to do, and there's no limits whatsoever, so we're very, very proud."

"Thank you," Sauceda said to her mom with a smile.

Sauceda has accepted a scholarship to Virginia Military Institute to play DI water polo in the fall.

She plans to double major in international studies and another undecided subject, with a minor in Arabic and hopes to eventually join the FBI.

