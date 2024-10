Bulldog Breakdown: Previewing Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Fresno State is gearing up to face San Jose State in the Battle for the Valley.

Bulldog Breakdown: Previewing Fresno State vs. San Jose State Fresno State is gearing up to face San Jose State in the Battle for the Valley.

Bulldog Breakdown: Previewing Fresno State vs. San Jose State Fresno State is gearing up to face San Jose State in the Battle for the Valley.

Bulldog Breakdown: Previewing Fresno State vs. San Jose State Fresno State is gearing up to face San Jose State in the Battle for the Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is gearing up to face San Jose State in the Battle for the Valley.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, Paul Loeffler, the voice of the Bulldogs, chats about San Jose State and the hardware on the line.

For sports updates, follow Stephen Hicks on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.