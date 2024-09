Busy Clovis road back open following construction closure

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A busy Clovis roadway is now back open after being closed for months due to construction.

The closure started at the beginning of January.

The road was supposed to be back open in April, but that deadline needed to be pushed out a bit due to weather and other delays.

Sunnyside Avenue between Perrin Road and Shepherd Avenue remains closed, but should open in a few weeks.