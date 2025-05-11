Caleb Quick's father reacts to unveiling of new details in son's killing during fundraiser

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Under the hot sun with towels in hand, Caleb's friends got to work and showed their love through a Car wash and food sale.

Organized to help raise funds for the 18-year-old's funeral.

The fundraiser held outside of Halo Jujitsu where Caleb once trained.

"He was always a great kid. He was great. He was always in a good mood. Always had a good attitude," Caleb's friend Blake said.

Blake has been friends with Caleb since freshman year, he says these arrests have eased stress amongst many in the community.

"It was very unexpected. I never thought anything like this would happen to him," Blake said. "I didn't know he had any anyways he shouldn't have had any enemies because he never wanted enemies."

At the same time as the carwash, police held a briefing with the latest information on the arrests.

Full of emotions, Action News were with Caleb Quick's Dad Stephen as he watched and waited for answers.

"Just a huge relief cause now we can look forward to the next chapter of this," Stephen said. "We can put Caleb to rest and kind of move onto the next phase."

New information like the gun being recovered gave the family peace of mind.

Stephen says while he believes police knew more than they were sharing, adding he always remained hopeful they'd find his son's killer.

"It's very sad that teenagers feel I need to do this. There's lots of rumors about the motive. It's just not the way to handle things," Stephen said.

The Quick family getting some measure of closure as they prepare to lay Caleb to rest.

But they are also bracing themselves for the long process of getting justice in the courts.

"I don't want to retribution. I don't have hate for these kids. I don't know if these kids I just feel sorry for them that they think that this was the action that they had to take against my son," he said.

