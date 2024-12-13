California couple shot and killed while on vacation in Mexico, officials say

MICHOACÁN, Mexico -- A California couple was shot and killed Wednesday while on vacation in Michoacán, Mexico, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the municipality of Angamacutiro. Authorities said the victims - who were identified only as 50-year-old Gloria A. and 53-year-old Rafael C. - were shot while they were inside a Ford pickup truck with license plates of the state of Querétaro.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said forensic experts found "ballistic evidence" at the scene that will be analyzed.

It's unclear what part of the California the couple was from.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.