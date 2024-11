U.S. House District 13 race: John Duarte* (R) - Adam Gray (D)

With just nine days until polls close, voters will decide on a razor-thin race -- a rematch -- for Congress in the North Valley.

Congressional rematch heats up in North Valley as Duarte, Gray debate

Republican incumbent John Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray are facing off for the second time.

Two years ago, Gray lost to Duarte by only 564 votes.

Democrats are looking to regain control of the House of Representatives, and the 13th congressional seat could be one of the four needed seats.

The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, now includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.