Caring for kids' mental health before they head back to school

While a new school year brings new adventures and friendships, there are also different feelings mixed in -- everything from excitement to nervousness.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's time for kids to head back to the classroom.

Dr. Ashley Philips, a pediatric psychologist at Valley Children's Hospital, tells Action News that it's normal for kids to have these emotions.

She said it's around August and September, as well as January, when she sees an increase in patients.

"Changing routines is a real disruptor in a kid's life," said Dr. Philips. "Mental health problems that may have not come to the surface, sort of come to the surface when there's more stress and structure of the day."

A new chapter can be nerve-wracking for students.

Dr. Philips said it's around this time when she sees a lot of pre-teens come in with anxiety about the new school year, but it's important to not let that feeling hold them back.

"Some deep breathing before you leave," said Dr. Philips. "Reminding them of things they love about school or their friends."

Philips adds families should also look out for any early warning signs.

"Monitoring self-talk," said Dr. Philips. "Catching to see if the kids are verbalizing frustration, perfectionism. Maybe a loss of interest or pleasure in things."

Catching a good night's sleep is also important for a student's good mental health.

"Take a week or two beforehand to slowly get the bedtime routine in order and the wake-up time," said Dr. Philips.

Philips said families staying connected will help ease worries. She also encourages both kids and adults to slow down and to be present in the moment.

