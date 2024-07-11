Celebration of life to be held for Reedley teen who died of cancer

The family of Reedley High School graduate, Malachi Rios, is inviting the public to attend a celebration of life.

The family of Reedley High School graduate, Malachi Rios, is inviting the public to attend a celebration of life.

The family of Reedley High School graduate, Malachi Rios, is inviting the public to attend a celebration of life.

The family of Reedley High School graduate, Malachi Rios, is inviting the public to attend a celebration of life.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The family of Reedley High School graduate, Malachi Rios, is inviting the public to attend a celebration of life.

It comes after he recently passed away following a years-long battle with cancer.

We first introduced you to Malachi in December of 2022 after he was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer.

RELATED: Reedley High alum Malachi Rios dies after battle with stage four cancer, family confirms

He went into remission last May but his cancer later returned.

In April, Malachi went to Mexico for holistic treatments. The treatment did not work and his cancer spread rapidly.

The celebration of life will be on July 17 at Mennonite Church in Reedley at 9 am.

The service will be open to the public as the family plans to welcome anyone whose life was touched by Malachi.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Rios family.

