Reedley High alum Malachi Rios dies after battle with stage four cancer, family confirms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A recent graduate from Reedley High School has died after a battle with stage four cancer, according to his family.

On Monday night, Malachi Rios' mother announced his passing in a Facebook post, where she thanked him for the memories and love he brought into many lives.

Earlier this year, Malachi went to Cancun, Mexico to a center that offers a holistic approach to treatment.

Family members say the treatment did not work and that his cancer spread.

Malachi was diagnosed in late 2022 with stage four testicular cancer that spread throughout his body.

He went into remission last May but his cancer later returned.

Doctors deemed him incurable by chemo and radiation.

In April, Malachi went to Mexico for holistic treatments.

The following month, the football player and prom king was able to walk across the graduation stage.

The treatment did not work and his cancer spread rapidly.

Malachi had been at home on hospice care for the past couple of weeks.

On Monday, he was taken to the ER for help with pain management.

Our Action News family and viewers across the Valley have followed Malachi's journey, supporting him along every step.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Rios family.