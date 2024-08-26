Major repercussions for Central Unified football players involved in fight

The Central Unified School District will meet with officials for high school sports on Monday after a fight during a football game at Koligian Stadium.

The Central Unified School District will meet with officials for high school sports on Monday after a fight during a football game at Koligian Stadium.

The Central Unified School District will meet with officials for high school sports on Monday after a fight during a football game at Koligian Stadium.

The Central Unified School District will meet with officials for high school sports on Monday after a fight during a football game at Koligian Stadium.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District will meet with officials for high school sports on Monday after a fight during a football game at Koligian Stadium.

The shocking moment came after the third quarter of a Friday night game between the Justin Garza Guardians and the Central High Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies were up 40-to-0 when chaos ensued.

The fight sent shock waves through Koligian Stadium.

"It's unfortunate whenever an incident like this overshadows are really good, good stuff that happened all around the section last week," said Ryan Tos with California Interscholastic Federation (CIF).

After the fight, the officials ended the game before starting the 4th quarter.

The game was the first time Justin Garza High School, which is just a few years old, was hosting Central.

Instead of dubbing it a rivalry, district officials called it a Unity game.

Tos said both schools, the district, and CIF have reviewed the video of the fight.

"There will be multiple students not playing football this week," said Tos.

It's yet to be determined how many athletes from each team will be suspended, but Tos says they have already identified more than ten. Although this violent incident is still under investigation, Tos says the players could face some significant repercussions.

"The statewide bylaw for fighting or assaulted behavior is a 3 to 6-game suspension, pretty much right off the bat. That's what we're looking at there. If a student just leaves a bench area or uses foul language or things like that, that usually a one-game suspension," said Tos.

He adds that the schools must abide by CIF policies, but a school or a district has the right to impose even more strict punishments.

Action News reached out to Central Unified, they were unable to go on camera but sent over a statement from the Superintendent that says, in part:

"I want to assure our community that such behavior does not reflect the values of sportsmanship we uphold, and we are committed to addressing this incident in accordance with our district's policies."

Superintendent Davis went on to thank coaches, field staff and administration for their swift action and effective response to the fight.

Action News reached out to the Fresno Police Department about the incident. They said they're aware of the fight, and they're in communication with CIF.

Central Unified released a statement saying the incident does not reflect the schools values of sportsmanship.

In a statement, Central Unified Superintendent Ketti Davis called for the community to "continue to focus on promoting respect, sportsmanship, and the values that reflect the best of Central students, staff, and community."

Full statement:

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

