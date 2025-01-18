Central Valley nonprofits seeing less immigrants seek help after Border Patrol detainments

Fear from the recent Border Patrol detainments in the Valley is starting to impact local non-profits and clinics.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fear has spread quickly among the immigrant community after Border Patrol agents recently detained several people in Fresno and Kern counties.

The agency said the operation targeted criminals.

However, non-profits and clinics serving rural communities are experiencing the ripple effect of the viral videos of that operation.

"We had 'food to share' yesterday and we saw a huge decline of individuals who are our regulars not coming in," Centro La Familia Deputy Director Mario Gonzalez said.

The Centro La Familia office in Southwest Fresno is usually busy with people registering for services such as health care and food stamps, but that wasn't the case on Friday.

People are opting to call for information and want to avoid writing their personal information anywhere.

"Any information or detail shared with us is confidential. It does not leave our office," Gonzalez said.

Centro La Familia partners with Clinica Sierra Vista, which has also noticed a decline in patients after false rumors spread about their facilities being targeted by border patrol agents.

"We did our research. We reached out to local leaders, and the reports seem to have no foundation," Centro La Familia Director Christhian Pinedo said.

They provide healthcare for over 200,000 people, primarily in rural Fresno and Kern counties.

Pinedo says patient privacy is a priority and that people shouldn't let fear come at the cost of their health.

"We know how difficult it could be to access healthcare so delaying care and pausing care is not something we feel is in the best interest of our patients," Pinedo said.

Action News reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency says they conduct targeted enforcement arrests of individuals involved in smuggling throughout our areas of operation as part of our efforts to dismantle transnational criminal organizations.

