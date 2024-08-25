Chaos at Koligan Stadium: Massive fight breaks out at Central and Garza High football game

Friday night's football game between Central and Garza High ended in chaos after a massive fight broke out on the field.

Friday night's football game between Central and Garza High ended in chaos after a massive fight broke out on the field.

Friday night's football game between Central and Garza High ended in chaos after a massive fight broke out on the field.

Friday night's football game between Central and Garza High ended in chaos after a massive fight broke out on the field.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started as a celebration for Central Unified turned into chaos at Koligian Stadium Friday night.

The Central High Grizzlies were up 40-0 over the Garza High Guardians when a massive fight broke out between the two sides.

Footage obtained by Action News shows the fight escalating to where at least one man was punched inadvertently, but it's unclear what started the fight on the field.

The game was called at the beginning of the 4th quarter.

This was the first time Garza High had ever hosted Central High.

Central Unified is meeting with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) on Monday to discuss the next course of action.

No suspensions have been given out at this time.

The district says it plans to adhere to the direction of the CIF.

In a statement, Central Unified Superintendent Ketti Davis called for the community to "continue to focus on promoting respect, sportsmanship, and the values that reflect the best of Central students, staff, and community."

Full statement:

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.